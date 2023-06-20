Conflict in Ukraine Causing Shortfall of 11Mln Tons of Wheat Exports - USAID

The conflict in Ukraine has caused a shortfall of nearly 11 million tons of wheat exports, which traditionally go to the poorest countries in the world, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine has caused a shortfall of nearly 11 million tons of wheat exports, which traditionally go to the poorest countries in the world, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said on Tuesday.

"Today, we are missing around 11 million tons of wheat exports that traditionally have gone to the poorest countries," Coleman said in an online conversation hosted by the Washington Post.

In response, producers such as the United States and Australia have begun to produce more wheat to close the existing gap, but the poorest countries are unable to buy it because of very high prices, Coleman said.

"So, losing that wheat that comes out of the Black Sea, shipped through the Suez Canal, directly to, say, the Horn of Africa at a lower price point - it is a really big hit for food insecure people in these parts of the world," Coleman said.

Coleman pointed out the importance of the United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - that allows for feeding the populations in countries in need.

However, she accused Russia of creating obstacles to implementing the agreement and threatening not to extend it.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the implementation of the agreement, saying provisions pertaining to Russian grain and fertilizer exports have not been implemented as agreed due to Western sanctions and that a significant portion of the grain was ending up in developed nations.

The agreement was concluded in July 2022 to facilitate safe export of agricultural products from ports in the Black Sea during the hostilities in Ukraine. It includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. However, Russia warned it would not extend the agreement if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed.