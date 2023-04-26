UrduPoint.com

Conflict In Ukraine Concerns Future Of International Relations- Russian UN Envoy In Geneva

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Conflict in Ukraine Concerns Future of International Relations- Russian UN Envoy in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine is more connected with the future of international relations than with the country itself, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

The conflict itself in Ukraine does not concern the country in general, but the how the international relations will be formed in the future ” through a stable consensus based on a balance of interests, or through aggressive hegemony, Gatilov said at a briefing with the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU).

The continuous attempts of Western states to exercise their dominance regardless of the interests, especially the security interests of other states, lead to international crises similar to the Ukrainian ones, the diplomat concluded.

