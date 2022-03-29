UrduPoint.com

Conflict In Ukraine Has Negative Impact On Indo-Pacific Region - US-Singapore Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Conflict in Ukraine Has Negative Impact on Indo-Pacific Region - US-Singapore Statement

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has a negative impact in the Indo-Pacific region, which necessitates a deeper cooperation between the United States and Singapore, the leaders of the two countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has a negative impact in the Indo-Pacific region, which necessitates a deeper cooperation between the United States and Singapore, the leaders of the two countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The war in Ukraine has a negative impact on the Indo-Pacific region, which already faces many complex challenges. Taken together, the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century demand deeper cooperation between us," the statement said.

