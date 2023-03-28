UrduPoint.com

Conflict In Ukraine 'Has To Stop Now' - Former US President Trump

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Conflict in Ukraine 'Has to Stop Now' - Former US President Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said the conflict in Ukraine has to "stop now" and reiterated his earlier statement that he would be able to have it solved in 24 hours.

"We have people (in power) that don't know what they're doing. But if it's (conflict) not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. And it's a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don't wanna tell you what it is because then I can't use that negotiation and it'll never work... The war has to stop now," Trump told Fox news.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

6 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.