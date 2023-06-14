Conflict in Ukraine Not Going to End Soon - Hungarian Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will not end soon, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said, adding that military aid to Kiev and Washington's "deep involvement" in the situation proves it.

"Military assistance to Ukraine, the absence of any movement on both sides to end the conflict, the training of Ukrainian soldiers in European countries, and the 'deep involvement' of the United States in the war show that the war will not end anytime soon," Szijjarto told Anadolu Agency.