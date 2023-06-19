Conflict in Ukraine Should Be Settled Via Talks, Given Non-Alignment Principles- Ramaphosa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) South Africa believes the conflict in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations and diplomacy, taking into account the principles of non-alignment with military blocs, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

"As South Africa we continue to maintain our position that this conflict (in Ukraine) should be settled through negotiation and by diplomatic means, in line with founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, and that it is in the collective interest of everyone that it come to an end soon," Ramaphosa said in a statement following a visit of African leaders to Ukraine and Russia.