Conflict in Ukraine Threatens 13-15 Mln People Globally With Starvation This Year - FAO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) predicts that due to the conflict in Ukraine, about 13-15 million people in the world may get to the verge of starvation this year, Oleg Kobyakov, director of the FAO Office for Liaison with Russia, told Sputnik.

"If we take the statistics of hunger in dynamics, then in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, 690 million people were starving in the world. The next year, this figure reached 811 million. That is, 120 million crossed the 'red line'... to the state of hunger. This year, according to our forecast, the situation in connection with hostilities in Ukraine will lead another 13-15 million people beyond this line," Kobyakov said.