UrduPoint.com

Conflict In Ukraine Threatens 13-15 Mln People Globally With Starvation This Year - FAO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Conflict in Ukraine Threatens 13-15 Mln People Globally With Starvation This Year - FAO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) predicts that due to the conflict in Ukraine, about 13-15 million people in the world may get to the verge of starvation this year, Oleg Kobyakov, director of the FAO Office for Liaison with Russia, told Sputnik.

"If we take the statistics of hunger in dynamics, then in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, 690 million people were starving in the world. The next year, this figure reached 811 million. That is, 120 million crossed the 'red line'... to the state of hunger. This year, according to our forecast, the situation in connection with hostilities in Ukraine will lead another 13-15 million people beyond this line," Kobyakov said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Agriculture Lead May 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

7 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

7 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

7 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

7 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.