Conflict In Ukraine To Last For Long Time, Possibly Decades - Russia's Medvedev

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Conflict in Ukraine to Last for Long Time, Possibly Decades - Russia's Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said Thursday that the Ukraine conflict would persist for a very long time, possibly for decades, and would repeat after a possible ceasefire.

"This conflict is for a very long time. It is all probably for decades.

It is a new reality, new living conditions. As long as there is such power there (in Kiev), there will be, let's say, three years of ceasefire, two years of conflict, and then everything will happen again. The very nature of Nazi power in Kiev must be destroyed," Medvedev told journalists during his visit to Vietnam.

