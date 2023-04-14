UrduPoint.com

Conflict In Ukraine Will End As Soon As US, Europe Stop Supporting Kiev - Orban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Conflict in Ukraine Will End as Soon as US, Europe Stop Supporting Kiev - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"In fact, Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms.

The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable because of the war. Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself. The question is whether we support Ukraine. And the moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question, the war will end," Orban told the Kossuth  broadcaster.

Europe spends tens of billions of Dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the official added.

