Conflict in Ukraine Will End With Treaty, Parameters Will Depend on Battles - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine will end with a treaty, but its parameters will be determined by the stage of hostilities during which it is concluded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As in any situation when armed forces are used, of course, everything will end with a treaty, but the parameters of this treaty will be determined by the stage of hostilities at which this treaty will become a reality," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.