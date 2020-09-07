Conflict Parties Discuss Distribution of 7 Public Posts in Libya - Elders Council

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Negotiations between the Libyan belligerents - the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern parliament - that recently started in Morocco's Bouznika are devoted to the distribution of public posts in the war-torn nation, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Monday.

The talks between the delegations of the GNA's High Council of State and the Tobruk-based parliament started on Sunday and will continue later on the following day. The main focus is to strengthen the recently concluded ceasefire and foster the resolution of internal disputes between the warring sides, according to Morocco's state-run Maghreb Arab Press news agency.

"The joint meeting of the parliament and the Council of State in Morocco is set to determine seven public positions," al-Haleeq said, specifying that there were no talks on exact Names, but rather on a certain number of posts that would be assigned to Libya's three historical regions - Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan.

Earlier in the day, the official told Sputnik that all of Libya's concerned parties would discuss the settlement of the long-standing crisis in the North African country in Switzerland's Geneva from September 17-28.

According to a press release issued by Libya's parliament, the eastern authorities are striving to "reach an understanding on the distribution of sovereign positions ... and make arrangements for a political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission for Libya."

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.