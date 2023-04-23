Conflict Parties in Sudan Make No Attempts to Attack Russian Embassy - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The conflict parties in Sudan have not attempted to attack the Russian Embassy in Khartoum, but surveillance cameras around the embassy were hit during the armed clashes, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"The embassy has not been attacked, but there was an incident when surveillance cameras were hit, but no one attacked the embassy. The embassy is located in a place that is one of the areas or part of a larger area through which the line of contact is running," the ambassador said.