Conflict Potential Created By Neighbors Growing Around Russia, Belarus - Peskov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:52 PM

Russia and Belarus will not have friends while the conflict potential created by their neighbors is growing, we must be ready for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"We will not add friends, and stability and friendliness will not be added along the perimeters of our borders.

So far, the trend is that only conflict potential is growing. And we do not create this conflict potential, neither we, nor Belarus it is our neighbors who create. That is why we expect to live next year in an unfriendly atmosphere," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster.

According to Peskov, one must be ready for this, and most importantly be strong and self-confident.

