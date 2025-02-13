Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Rwanda is set to stage cycling's world championships in September, but fears over an escalation in the conflict with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo have led to concerns that the showpiece may be shifted to Europe.

Rwanda has a long tradition of cycling and the eight-day Tour of Rwanda has been contested over its gruelling hilly terrain race since 1988.

This year's edition starts on February 23.

However, Rwandan troops are currently pushing into the mineral-rich eastern DRC, though the government denies it supports the M23 rebels in the region.

Neighbouring Burundi is reported to have sent 10,000 troops to aid the DRC army, as the conflict risks dragging other parties into the fray.

These developments are being monitored by the International Cycling Union and the Rwandan sports authorities.

"There are no plans to switch the cycling world championships to Switzerland as yet," the UCI said in response to Belgian press reports that suggested the 2025 worlds would be switched to Martigny in Switzerland.

Rwandan authorities insist the country is safe to visit, with officials keen to promote sport in a country where thirty years ago 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis, were victims of genocide, according to figures from the UN.

UCI president David Lappartient is due to go to Rwanda "at the end of the month on the occasion of the Tour of Rwanda and for various events, including the inauguration of the satellite of the UCI world cycling centre".

"Rwanda is safe for cyclists and visitors. The race will take place and the route remains the same," government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told AFP this week.

"Preparations continue for the world championship. It is a city race and was always planned for Kigali."

Rwanda's capital Kigali is 275 kilometres (170 miles) from the Congolese border.

But the Tour of Rwanda does skirt the border, prompting star team Quick-Step to withdraw and sparking fears the Belgian national team would pull out of the worlds.

"A stage arrival and a stage departure near a risk zone, and the team hotel being in that region worried us," team director Jurgen Fore said in reference to stage three and four, where the town of Rubavu is 15km from Goma in eastern Congo.

"It's concerning, and at the end of the day we decided against sending 20 employees to a zone where their security is not 100 percent guaranteed."

Fore said Quick-Step, whose team features double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, had asked for a route change before pulling out.

"There will be no change of route," organisers said. "Life goes on and riders, fans and teams can rest assured of their security."

French team Total Energies and the Israel PT team both remain determined to be on the starting line.

Total Energies director Jean-Rene Bernaudeau said people should not be too quick to cast judgement on conditions in the country.

"I trust the strength of th Rwandan army. These days they are speaking more about invading others than being invaded themselves. I have no reason to be worried," he told AFP.

Beyond security, holding the worlds in Rwanda also raises budgetary questions.

Denmark and the Netherlands have already decided to send slimmed-down squads because of the high cost of flights and accommodation.

Other federations are also wondering about health and climatic conditions.

"Kigali is not very hot. We are at an altitude of 1,600 metres. If we drink bottled water, if we eat at the hotel, there is zero risk. I don't even understand how we can judge without going there," said Bernaudeau.

TotalEnergies