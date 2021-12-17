Conflicting Sides in Syrian Civil War Hold 6th Prisoner Swap - Russian Foreign Ministry

The sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war have conducted a sixth exchange of prisoners at the line of ceasefire under the Astana framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war have conducted a sixth exchange of prisoners at the line of ceasefire under the Astana framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 16, at the line of ceasefire near the Syrian city of Al Bab, another (the sixth) exchange of forcibly arrested people between Syria's conflicting sides took place under the auspices of the special working group that was created by Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format," the ministry said in a statement, noting the importance of cooperation with Turkish authorities, the United Nations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross in bringing this about.

According to the ministry, five Syrian citizens captured by militants in various years were released thanks to the swap, while the Syrian government handed over five people arrested for anti-government activities to the Turkish side.

The civil war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, comprising Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the warring sides together to achieve a peaceful resolution since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on prisoner release was established by the trio during the eighth round of talks in December 2017.