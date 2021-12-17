UrduPoint.com

Conflicting Sides In Syrian Civil War Hold 6th Prisoner Swap - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:27 PM

Conflicting Sides in Syrian Civil War Hold 6th Prisoner Swap - Russian Foreign Ministry

The sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war have conducted a sixth exchange of prisoners at the line of ceasefire under the Astana framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war have conducted a sixth exchange of prisoners at the line of ceasefire under the Astana framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 16, at the line of ceasefire near the Syrian city of Al Bab, another (the sixth) exchange of forcibly arrested people between Syria's conflicting sides took place under the auspices of the special working group that was created by Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format," the ministry said in a statement, noting the importance of cooperation with Turkish authorities, the United Nations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross in bringing this about.

According to the ministry, five Syrian citizens captured by militants in various years were released thanks to the swap, while the Syrian government handed over five people arrested for anti-government activities to the Turkish side.

The civil war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, comprising Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the warring sides together to achieve a peaceful resolution since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on prisoner release was established by the trio during the eighth round of talks in December 2017.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants United Nations Syria Prisoner Exchange Iran Russia Turkey Astana January December 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Khusro ask Japanese companies to support localisat ..

Khusro ask Japanese companies to support localisation in automobiles

23 seconds ago
 US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Th ..

US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay' - CDC

25 seconds ago
 Russia Bans Entry to 7 UK Citizens Due to London's ..

Russia Bans Entry to 7 UK Citizens Due to London's Actions in Navalny Case - Zak ..

27 seconds ago
 Argentine government suffers 2022 budget defeat in ..

Argentine government suffers 2022 budget defeat in congress

30 seconds ago
 Venezuelan Vice President Says National Power Syst ..

Venezuelan Vice President Says National Power System Came Under 'New Attack'

4 minutes ago
 Canada lifts travel ban from African nations, reim ..

Canada lifts travel ban from African nations, reimposes testing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.