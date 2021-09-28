UrduPoint.com

Conflicts Between People, Polar Bears On Rise Due To Climate Change - Report

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Conflicts Between People, Polar Bears on Rise Due to Climate Change - Report

Russian scientists have recorded an increase in the number of conflicts between polar bears and people in recent years, as climate change forces the animals to move closer to human settlements in search of food, Anatoly Kochnev, a biologist at the Magadan Institute for Biological Problems of the North under the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russian scientists have recorded an increase in the number of conflicts between polar bears and people in recent years, as climate change forces the animals to move closer to human settlements in search of food, Anatoly Kochnev, a biologist at the Magadan Institute for Biological Problems of the North under the Russian academy of Sciences, said on Tuesday.

Between 1940 and 2013, scientists recorded 179 encounters between humans and polar bears in Chukotka after interviewing 73 informants from 13 settlements, according to Kochnev's report, presented at the Polar Bear Universe international conference.

The number of encounters has been visibly on the rise since 2004, when polar bears began coming to the coast more frequently in search of food. The scientist noted that polar bears had been known to gather near large food sources, but it didn't happen so often and the increase in sightings appears to correlate with the melting of ice in Arctic waters.

Most of the so-called conflicts which, apart from bear attacks, include instances of bear sightings near people and settlements; bears pillaging, breaking and entering into human dwellings and stealing provisions ended peacefully, Kochnev noted.

"The animals either left on their own, or people managed to drive them away. Still, in 11 cases bears wounded people or even killed them. Deadly encounters were recorded twice. In other cases, bears bit and scratched people, broke their limbs and ribs, in one case a bear bit off a person's ear and flayed the skin from their face," the scientist said.

However, bears themselves are far more likely to suffer in conflicts with humans 47 such cases were registered, which amounts to 33% of the total number of conflicts, Kochnev added. In those 47 encounters, 56 bears were reportedly killed; in other cases bears fled after being wounded.

In one case, locals killed two polar bears after they had dug bodies out of fresh graves in a cemetery and eaten them, Kochnev said. Locals usually view any encounter with a bear outside of a settlement as a confrontation, even if there is no interaction, and in at least 50% of the cases the situation is resolved by shooting the bear, the study showed.

Related Topics

Russia Magadan From

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

46 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

46 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

46 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

2 hours ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

2 hours ago
 Awareness of basic protection, property rights imp ..

Awareness of basic protection, property rights imperative for ever woman

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.