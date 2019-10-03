Confrontation Among Gulf Countries Cannot But Affect Security Situation in Region - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The confrontation between the Persian Gulf countries cannot but affect the situation in the region, including in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The confrontation among the largest and most influential countries in the region, their confrontation, cannot but affect the overall situation in this part of the world, including the situation in Syria," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.