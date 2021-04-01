Confrontation Between Russia, West Reaches 'Lowest Point' - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, April 1 (Sputnik) - A confrontation between Russia and the West has reached its lowest point but there is hope that everyone understands risks related to this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"On the one hand, the confrontation has reached the lowest point.

On the other hand, deep down there is a hope that all people are adults and understand the risks that are associated with further escalation of tensions," Lavrov said, speaking on the political talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

The Russian top diplomat added that some western officials have introduced the word "war" into diplomatic and international use.

"The hybrid war unleashed by Russia is a very popular description of what the West perceives as the main event on the international agenda. I still believe that prudence will prevail," Lavrov added.