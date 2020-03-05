Confronting Misinformation on COVID-19 Crucial Part of Battle Against Virus - WHO Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The World Health Organization considers confronting misinformation and rumors around the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, to be an essential part of the global battle against the virus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"The fight against rumors and misinformation is vital part of the battle against this virus [COVID-19]," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

Fake news on social media about the coronavirus, which allege mass outbreaks in order to cause, has emerged in several countries around the world.

As of Thursday, more than 96,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported globally, with more than 3,200 deaths, the vast majority of which were in China, where the virus was first detected.