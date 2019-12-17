UrduPoint.com
Congo Appeals For Help After 150,000 Hit By Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

The Republic of Congo on Tuesday appealed for help after 150,000 people in the north of the country were hit by rains that flooded homes, destroyed fields and swept away cattle

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 )

President Denis Sassou Nguesso said he was making an "urgent appeal to the international community" to help provide "a more effective response to the humanitarian situation which has arisen.

" Sassou Nguesso, who made the call in his annual state-of-the-nation speech to parliament, blamed "climatic disruption" for the disaster.

The flooding has badly affected people living on the banks of the Congo and one of its tributaries, the Ubangi.

The European Union (EU) on Monday announced humanitarian aid of one million Euros ($1.12 million), which will be shared with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has also been hit.

