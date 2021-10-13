Congo bans weddings in anti-Covid move

UrduPoint.com

Wed 13th October 2021

The Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced a 45-day ban on weddings, a move that it said would help to stem the spread of coronavirus

"Ceremonies for civil, religious and traditional marriages and dowries are being suspended for a duration of 45 days," the communications minister, Thierry Moungalla, said in a statement read on public television.

The Central African country, also known as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from the far larger Democratic Republic of Congo, is facing a third wave of the virus, he said, citing its national anti-Covid team.

"This extremely concerning and serious situation stems greatly from a widespread decline by the public in following distancing measures," he said.

