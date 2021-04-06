UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congo Court Certifies President Sassou Nguesso's Re-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Congo court certifies President Sassou Nguesso's re-election

Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday certified the re-election of longtime leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso, two weeks after provisional results gave him a widely expected landslide victory in the central African country

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday certified the re-election of longtime leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso, two weeks after provisional results gave him a widely expected landslide victory in the central African country.

Rejecting an appeal by the opposition, court president Auguste Iloki said Sassou Nguesso, 77, is "declared elected" with 88.4 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Vote Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

35 seconds ago

Cycling: results and standings from the Tour of th ..

4 minutes ago

Hoti announces to part ways with PDM

4 minutes ago

Nile dam talks in Kinshasa end without breakthroug ..

4 minutes ago

Sindhology literary award ceremony postponed

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner appeals to Ulema for playing r ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.