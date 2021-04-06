(@FahadShabbir)

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday certified the re-election of longtime leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso, two weeks after provisional results gave him a widely expected landslide victory in the central African country.

Rejecting an appeal by the opposition, court president Auguste Iloki said Sassou Nguesso, 77, is "declared elected" with 88.4 percent of the vote.