Congo Works To Organize Inter-Libyan Reconciliation Conference In 2023 - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Congo is working to organize an inter-Libyan reconciliation conference in 2023, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik on Thursday

"We are working on organizing a big inter-Libyan reconciliation conference next year under the auspices of the five countries of the UN Security Council," the minister said.

The diplomat added that after the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), he would travel to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, to talk to all parties to the conflict in Libya.

Libya ceased to be a unified country in 2011, when US- and EU-supported rebels assassinated the country's leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Last March, a transition government was voted in at a United Nations-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead to holding general elections on December 24. However, the elections were delayed after the eligibility of a significant number of candidates was put into question.

In late August, fighting erupted in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Following the fight, the United Nations said it was worried that the stalemate in the electoral process poses a threat to security in Libya.

