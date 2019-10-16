UrduPoint.com
Congolese Diplomat On Next Week's Russia-Africa Summit: 'I Call This A Feast'

Congolese Diplomat on Next Week's Russia-Africa Summit: 'I Call This A Feast'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Next week's Russia-Africa summit will be a "feast" that can help establish a new "form of relations," David Madouka, the ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to Russia, told Sputnik.

"Africa counts 55 states. As far as I know, 40 to 45 leaders have said 'yes' to the forum. I call this a feast," Madouka said.

The diplomat remarked that eight agreements were signed during the visit of the president of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, to Russia in May.

"Before we had what's called political cooperation � executive training, etc � and now we are getting to the heart � agriculture, economy, construction. My president is coming; he will meet with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin again, so that this forum gives birth to another form of relations. African states expect a lot of this forum. I think that Russia does too," the ambassador said.

The forum will be hosted by the Black Sea resort of Sochi, home of the 2014 Olympic Games.

