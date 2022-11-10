UrduPoint.com

Congolese Foreign Minister Calls Grain Supplies To Europe Instead Of Africa 'Hypocrisy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Congolese Foreign Minister Calls Grain Supplies to Europe Instead of Africa 'Hypocrisy'

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) SHEIKH, Egypt, November 10 (Sputnik) - The fact that the majority of grain supplies under the product deal have gone to Europe instead of Africa is a manifestation of "hypocrisy," Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.

"We have found out that...

the majority of ships transporting Ukrainian wheat have been heading to the European ports, and not to the ports of countries where, as they have said, a catastrophe will happen... There is a lot of hypocrisy in our world," Gakosso said.

At the same time, the talks about the fact that Africans will die of hunger is an example of propaganda, the Congolese foreign minister added. Gakosso welcomed the grain deal, but urged the West not to dramatize the problems of the continent.

