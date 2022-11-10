Congolese Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Crisis a Provocation, Solution Requires Dialogue

Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik on Thursday that the events in Ukraine were the result of a "provocation" and called on Moscow and Kiev to hold negotiations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) - Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik on Thursday that the events in Ukraine were the result of a "provocation" and called on Moscow and Kiev to hold negotiations.

"You know, the whole world understands that the events in Ukraine were the result of a provocation, everyone knows this, including the Americans," Gakosso said.

The minister endorsed conflict resolution though negotiations and other diplomatic means, especially when it comes to "brotherly nations" like Russia and Ukraine.

"Therefore, we need to negotiate," he said.

In early October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid visits to several African countries in what was the first tour of the continent in history of Ukrainian diplomacy. He was told by officials in Senegal that conflict was between Russia and the West, while Russians and Ukrainians were one people.