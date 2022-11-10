UrduPoint.com

Congolese Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Crisis A Provocation, Solution Requires Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Congolese Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Crisis a Provocation, Solution Requires Dialogue

Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik on Thursday that the events in Ukraine were the result of a "provocation" and called on Moscow and Kiev to hold negotiations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) - Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik on Thursday that the events in Ukraine were the result of a "provocation" and called on Moscow and Kiev to hold negotiations.

"You know, the whole world understands that the events in Ukraine were the result of a provocation, everyone knows this, including the Americans," Gakosso said.

The minister endorsed conflict resolution though negotiations and other diplomatic means, especially when it comes to "brotherly nations" like Russia and Ukraine.

"Therefore, we need to negotiate," he said.

In early October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid visits to several African countries in what was the first tour of the continent in history of Ukrainian diplomacy. He was told by officials in Senegal that conflict was between Russia and the West, while Russians and Ukrainians were one people.

Related Topics

Resolution World Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Senegal Congo October November

Recent Stories

26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

50 seconds ago
 PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalanda ..

PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalandar advance in LC Media Cricket ..

51 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan suggests govt to make fo ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan suggests govt to make formal Authority, Policy on Reko ..

53 seconds ago
 UK Froze $21Bln in Russian Assets Since February - ..

UK Froze $21Bln in Russian Assets Since February - Treasury

59 seconds ago
 DG Human Rights KP pays surprise visit to Central ..

DG Human Rights KP pays surprise visit to Central Jail

23 minutes ago
 More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Du ..

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Due to Hurricane Nicole - Flight ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.