Congolese President To Lead National Delegation At Berlin Conference On Libya - Ambassador

Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

The president of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, will travel to the German capital this weekend to attend the international conference on Libyan conflict settlement, the Congolese ambassador to Russia, David Maduka, told Sputnik on Saturday

"I confirm the participation in the conference in Berlin on Libya of the president Denis Sassou Nguesso, the president of the High Committee of the African Union on Libya," Maduka said.

On Sunday, Berlin will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

Nguesso has also recently called on to make Libya "a major priority" at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa in February, saying that "the trend to marginalize Africa in the resolution of this crisis can prove ineffective and counter-productive.

The meeting of the High Committee on Libya will be held next week in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations - the GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

Russia and Turkey called on Libya's warring parties to end hostilities and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. However, the meeting failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement.

