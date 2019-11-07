UrduPoint.com
Congolese 'Terminator' Warlord Sentenced To 30 Years: ICC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord sentenced to 30 years: ICC

International Criminal Court judges sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco "Terminator" Ntaganda to 30 years in prison on Thursday for war crimes, the highest ever penalty handed down by the tribunal

Citing a "multiplicity of crimes" including sexual slavery and persecution, presiding judge Robert Flemr told Ntaganda "the overall sentence imposed on you shall therefore be 30 years of imprisonment."

