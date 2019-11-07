Congolese 'Terminator' warlord sentenced to 30 years: ICC

(@imziishan)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :International Criminal Court judges sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco "Terminator" Ntaganda to 30 years in prison on Thursday for war crimes, the highest ever penalty handed down by the tribunal.

Citing a "multiplicity of crimes" including sexual slavery and persecution, presiding judge Robert Flemr told Ntaganda "the overall sentence imposed on you shall therefore be 30 years of imprisonment."