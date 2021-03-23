UrduPoint.com
Congo's Sassou Nguesso Re-elected With 88.57% Of Vote

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:56 PM

Congo's Sassou Nguesso re-elected with 88.57% of vote

The Republic of Congo's veteran president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been re-elected with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results released Tuesday

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Republic of Congo's veteran president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been re-elected with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results released Tuesday.

Sassou Nguesso, 77, has been in power for an accumulated 36 years, first taking the helm of the central African state in 1979.

His victory, announced by the interior minister citing figures from the electoral commission, was widely expected after a ballot boycotted by the main opposition and overshadowed by the death from Covid of his only major rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who reaped 7.84 percent of the vote.

