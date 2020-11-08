Congratulations Pouring In for Biden As He Declares Victory in US Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Greek, Belgian and Irish prime ministers were among the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential race as the last returns trickled in from the holdout states.

Belgium's Alexander De Croo noted that a "record number" of votes cast in the election illustrated the vibrancy of the American political life.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States," he tweeted, adding a praise for Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, for becoming the first female vice president.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Biden a true friend of Greece and predicted an even stronger relationship between their countries under his administration.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted he looked forward to working with the Democrat in the next four years.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life," he wrote.

Mayors of London and Paris have also congratulated Biden.

"London looks forward to working with you ” it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls," London's Sadiq Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote "Welcome back America!... this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency."

Lithuanian President joined in on the chorus, saying the small Baltic nation cherished a strong transatlantic bond and the US leadership of NATO.

"Congrats @JoeBiden on winning the #US Presidential elections! Look forward to continuing strategic bilateral cooperation!" he tweeted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his administration was looking forward to cooperating with Biden and Harris "to tackle the challenges ahead of us."

"The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBide and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best," he tweeted.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote that "Europe and the United States share a system of values - values that we stand up for together. Looking forward to our future cooperation!"

European Council President Charles Michel in a statement congratulated Biden and Harris on winning enough electoral votes to secure their victory, adding his office was confident that the US electoral system would soon announce the final outcome.

"The EU underlines, once again, its commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership and stands ready to engage with the elected President, new Congress and Administration," he concluded.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his election, adding he looked forward to "continuing to build on our strong partnership with him" and Kamala Harris.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he hoped that Biden's presidency would strengthen the ties between the US, Italy and the entire European Union." He said the international community needed the US to contribute to the fight against the "unprecedented crisis" which is the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez congratulated Biden, Harris and praised the American people for their record turnout, saying it was a clear expression of their political will.