Congratulations Pouring In For Biden From Belgium, Greece, Ireland

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

Congratulations Pouring in for Biden From Belgium, Greece, Ireland

Greek, Belgian and Irish prime ministers were among the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential race as the last returns trickled in from the holdout states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Greek, Belgian and Irish prime ministers were among the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential race as the last returns trickled in from the holdout states.

Belgium's Alexander De Croo noted that a "record number" of votes cast in the election illustrated the vibrancy of the American political life.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States," he tweeted, adding a praise for Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, for becoming the first female vice president.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Biden a true friend of Greece and predicted an even stronger relationship between their countries under his administration.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted he looked forward to working with the Democrat in the next found years.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life," he wrote.

Mayors of London and Paris have also congratulated Biden.

"London looks forward to working with you it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls," London's Sadiq Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote "Welcome back America!... this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency."

