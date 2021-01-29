UrduPoint.com
Congress Approval Rating With US Public Rises To 25% In January - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

The US public's approval rating of Congress has risen by 10 percent, but that still only brings it to 25 percent, a new opinion poll from the Gallup organization stated in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US public's approval rating of Congress has risen by 10 percent, but that still only brings it to 25 percent, a new opinion poll from the Gallup organization stated in a news release on Friday.

"Twenty-five percent of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job in Gallup's January 4-15 update, a 10-percentage-point increase from December and the highest congressional approval rating since early in the coronavirus pandemic," Gallup said in the release.

The improvement in Congress' public approval rating came after the House of Representatives and the Senate passed a coronavirus relief package that then-President Donald Trump later signed into law in late December.

The poll was conducted during and after Democrats won control of the Senate with two election wins in Georgia.

"It is unclear to what extent each of these events led to a higher job approval rating for Congress, though the institution did receive a similar boost in approval after passing the last major coronavirus relief package in late March," Gallup said.

The poll was also conducted in part after protesters broke into the US Capitol on January 6 but it was largely completed by the time the House of Representatives voted on January 13 to impeach Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection for his actions leading up to the Capitol Hill entry.

