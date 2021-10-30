UrduPoint.com

Congress Approves $1.5Bln For NASA But No Funds For Moon Lander- Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Congress Approves $1.5Bln for NASA But No Funds for Moon Lander- Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US Congress in its new reconciliation funding bill has approved $1.5 billion funding for NASA, but none for the manned lunar lander essential to return US astronauts to the surface of the Moon in the Artemis program, agency administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday.

"The hurricane (relief) supplement gave $320 million for infrastructure for NASA," Nelson told a televised press conference." The money announced on Thursday in the reconciliation bill (included a) total of $1.5 billion for NASA: That is a considerable positive."

Nelson acknowledged that the proposed legislation, which is supported by President Joe Biden, did not include any money to develop a human lander system for the Artemis manned program to return Americans to the Moon.

However, he said the necessary funds would be approved in the following financial year.

"The big plus-up in that (provision) comes in Fiscal (Year) '23- $150 million (is) being given to the human lander system," Nelson said.

Five companies have been selected to compete for that and NASA has been working with the White House and both houses of Congress to get the plus-ups it needs, he added.

NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kathy Lueders told the press conference that her team was already working on a program to deliver sustainable human landing systems for the Artemis lunar landing by the end of the 2020s.

Related Topics

White House Nelson Lander Money Congress Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

36 minutes ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

36 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

36 minutes ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

1 hour ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.