Congress Blocks US From 2020 Dubai Expo By Failing To Lift Restrictions - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Congress Blocks US From 2020 Dubai Expo by Failing to Lift Restrictions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Disappointed US diplomats have begun searching for a back door that would allow America to participate in Dubai's Expo 2020 after Congress failed to lift long-standing restrictions on US involvement so called World Fairs, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The failure of the House Committee on Appropriations to include in the end-of-year appropriations bill a bipartisan proposal that would allow the Department to use its funds for participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is a missed opportunity for the United States," the release said. "The proposal sought to fix long-standing limitations that Congress has imposed on our nation's ability to advance American interests at Expos.

"

As a result, the State Department is exploring other options that would allow for the United States to participate in Expo 2020 in Dubai, the release said.

Expos, better known as World's Fairs, are one of the most cost-effective and critical diplomatic tools for to engage global audiences with "America's vision of freedom, innovation, and prosperity, especially in an era of renewed great power competition, the release added.

The department also warned that Congress' failure to pass the Expo jeopardizes bids by the cities of Minneapolis and Houston to host upcoming Expos, which would attract millions of visitors, billions of Dollars in revenue, and support tens of thousands of American jobs.

