UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congress Confirms Capitol Closed To Public Until April 1 Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Congress Confirms Capitol Closed to Public Until April 1 Due to Coronavirus

US House of Representatives and Senate sergeants-at-arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger said in a statement on Thursday that they have issued a temporary closure to the public of the Capitol and other congressional office buildings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US House of Representatives and Senate sergeants-at-arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger said in a statement on Thursday that they have issued a temporary closure to the public of the Capitol and other congressional office buildings.

"Following the guidance of the medical community... the Sergeants at Arms...

have issued a temporary closure of the Capitol Visitor Center to all tours," the statement said.

Access to the Capitol and the congressional office buildings will be limited to members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors, the statement added.

The temporary closure will go in effect at 5:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 p.m. GMT) on March 12 and will expire at 8:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT) on April 1, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Senate Business Tours March April All

Recent Stories

Mainly cold, rainy weather prevailed in Balochista ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Reschedules KADEX-2020 Arms Expo for Ne ..

3 minutes ago

ECC fixes minimum support price for wheat at Rs 1, ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases plans to condu ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic exposes 'digital divide' as schools, work ..

8 minutes ago

Task force to decide reopening of educational inst ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.