Congress Confirms Capitol Closed to Public Until April 1 Due to Coronavirus

US House of Representatives and Senate sergeants-at-arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger said in a statement on Thursday that they have issued a temporary closure to the public of the Capitol and other congressional office buildings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US House of Representatives and Senate sergeants-at-arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger said in a statement on Thursday that they have issued a temporary closure to the public of the Capitol and other congressional office buildings.

"Following the guidance of the medical community... the Sergeants at Arms...

have issued a temporary closure of the Capitol Visitor Center to all tours," the statement said.

Access to the Capitol and the congressional office buildings will be limited to members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors, the statement added.

The temporary closure will go in effect at 5:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 p.m. GMT) on March 12 and will expire at 8:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT) on April 1, according to the statement.