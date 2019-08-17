UrduPoint.com
Congress Expected To Approve Sale Of F-16 Jets To Taiwan - US House Minority Leader

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Congress Expected to Approve Sale of F-16 Jets to Taiwan - US House Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that he expects bipartisan Congressional support for the White House decision to sell of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

"I expect this agreement will receive bipartisan Congressional support and will help strengthen our friendship with Taiwan," McCarthy stated via Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the Trump administration announced it was moving forward with an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

Media reported that Congress is not expected to object to the Trump administration's decision to sell the fighter jets to Taiwan.

However, lawmakers have been criticizing the administration for delaying the vote to avoid jeopardizing US trade negotiations with China.

On Friday, prior to the Trump administration's announcement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a news conference that the United States is violating China's sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs by providing fighter jets to Taiwan.

