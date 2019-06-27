Congress Has to Change Loopholes in US Immigration System - Trump

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers must act and change the loopholes in the US immigration systems to solve the ongoing crisis on the United States' border with Mexico.

"It could stop immediately, if the Democrats would change the laws," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "The Democrats refuse to change the loopholes. They refuse to change asylum. In one hour, we could have it done."

Trump said he hopes that the Senate and House of Representatives can get together and work on a bipartisan solution to the border crisis caused by illegal immigration.

Trump also said he talked to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about a humanitarian aid bill that was passed by the House of Tuesday.

The bill secures $4.5 billion in emergency spending to address the crisis at the border, including funding for legal assistance; food, water and medical services; and support services for unaccompanied children.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said in an interview that he is not happy with the humanitarian aid bill as it does not include any money for border protection.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.