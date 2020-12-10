UrduPoint.com
Congress Making Progress, Likely To Agree On Funding To Keep US Government Open - Pelosi

Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives look likely to reach a bipartisan agreement to approve the funding to keep the US government running before the current lame duck session of Congress ends next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"This is an emergency supplemental. I think they have made great progress. We cannot leave here without having a piece of legislation," Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference.

Pelosi said she remained optimistic the bill would be passed by the House of Representatives eight days from now. However, she stopped short of predicting or insisting upon any specific deadline for it.

"I would hope it would honor the December 18 deadline, but the votes have to be there. It is more important to get the job done for the American people. It has to be done before year's end to keep government open," Pelosi said.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved in a bipartisan 343 to 67 vote to extend current government funding measures by an extra nine days to December 18 to give congressional negotiators time to reach agreement on the longer term appropriations bill. The Senate is expected to vote to pass it later on Thursday.

