Congress May Have Too Much On Plate After Midterms To Include New Ukraine Aid - Candidate

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US lawmakers may have too much on their plate during the upcoming lame duck session to pass another security assistance package for Ukraine, Republican congressional candidate Wesley Hallman told Sputnik.

Several US lawmakers reportedly want to try to pass a $50 billion aid package for Ukraine before the end of the year following concerns that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.

"Realize that we will have had an election by that time, so there's going to be a fair amount of stuff on the plate of a lame duck to include funding our government," Hallman said. "I mean, we still don't have a budget. So there's a lot on that plate. We'll see what happens."

Hallman is running for a US House seat in this year's midterm elections to represent California's 28th congressional district. Hallman, a 27-year Air Force veteran, previously served in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff's strategic plans and policy directorate.

He also worked as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.

US arms transfers come with serious restrictions and the US intelligence community is likely monitoring the black market for any US-supplied weapons sent to Ukraine, Hallman said.

"Any type of arms transfers come with very serious restrictions on what you can do with certain third party transfers," Hallman said. "I don't have insight into exactly what's going on, but I also know that our intelligence communities keep their ears open for what is on the black market."

A senior US defense official said this week that the United States is aware of the risk of arms sent to Ukraine being redirected to the black market, but has not yet seen evidence indicating that US-supplied weapons have been diverted.

On Thursday, the US State Department launched a plan to address the potential flow of weapons sent to Ukraine into the illegal arms trade.

