Congress 'Moving in Right Direction' on COVID-19 Relief Deal - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The odds are improving for the COVID-19 relief bill in the US Congress as lawmakers close in on a $908 billion bipartisan deal, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in a live-streamed interview with the Washington Post.

"We are moving in the right direction on coronavirus stimulus talks, and getting closer", to a deal, Kudlow said on Monday. "The odds are improving for a stimulus bill agreement."

US lawmakers aim to pass the measure before the Federal government shuts down on Saturday, media reported.

In March, Congress originally passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that dispensed $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying US citizens and permanent residents.

Since, congressional Democrats and Republicans disagreed on a successive relief plan. The stalemate was broken last week with the $908 billion relief bill proposed by a bipartisan group.