(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Congress must boost standards to protect election systems in order to effectively counter Russia's alleged cyber meddling, Senator Ron Wyden said in a press release.

"We shouldn't ask a county election IT employee to fight a war against the full capabilities and vast resources of Russia's cyber army," Wyden said on Thursday. "If the country's elections are to be defended, Congress must also establish mandatory, nation-wide cybersecurity requirements.

"

Wyden said Congress had to take resolute actions to ensure the security of all Federal elections, following the publication of a new Senate Intelligence Committee report earlier the same day. The US government's response could not be limited to offering resources and information, he said.

The House of Representatives has already passed new laws to ensure US election security in all federal elections and a parallel bill was launched in the Senate earlier this week, Wyden added.