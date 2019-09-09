WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Armed Services committees of the US House and Senate must act to limit President Donald Trump's ability to divert military funds for a border wall, three lawmakers said in a letter to the committees' leaders on Monday.

"Constructing a wall at the Southern border is a waste of taxpayer money and will do nothing to advance our national security," Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Congessman Sean Patrick Maloney said in the letter.

The lawmakers noted that the Pentagon notified Congress that the president will use his authority to divert military construction funds in order to build the wall.

"As the Committees charged with overseeing the nation's defense readiness, we must call on President Trump and Defense Secretary Esper to immediately reverse this decision and put the well-being of the brave men and women who serve our country first," the lawmakers said.

Last week, the Pentagon said it diverted $3.6 billion in military funding for building a wall on the southern border - including $1.8 billion from overseas projects.