Congress Must Pass Full-Year Funding Bill or Risk Hurting US Defense - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The US Congress must pass a full-year government funding bill instead of another stopgap resolution or risk harming national defense, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said on Tuesday.

"We've got to make sure we get full-year funding. It would be crazy to go with a continuing resolution again. That would cost the taxpayer tons of Dollars and really hurt our defense establishment," Warner told CNN.

In September, Congress passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government at previously appropriated levels through December 16 in order to avoid a shutdown. The government risks another shutdown unless a full-year funding bill or continuing resolution is passed before then.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently sent a letter to lawmakers calling on Congress to pass a full-year funding bill instead of a temporary one, arguing that financial uncertainty diminishes the Defense Department's ability to compete with China and provide for its service members.

Congress, which is currently operating in a so-called "lame duck" session between Election Day and the new class of lawmakers taking office in January, is slated to try and pass a funding bill, secure more aid for Ukraine and avert a rail strike among other agenda items during the session.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders to discuss the lame duck session and said he hopes lawmakers would come together to fund the government and its priorities.