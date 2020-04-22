UrduPoint.com
Congress Needs New Ways to Vote, Work Remotely During Pandemic - US House Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Congress needs to reform its more than 230 years old traditions to allow voting and participating in committees from remote locations because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

"As you know, I have already indicated my clear preference for voting by the use of video-conferencing technology that millions of Americans now use to conduct business," Hoyer wrote in his letter to the chairs of the Committee on House Administration and the Committee on Rules.

Hoyer urged the two committee heads to consider a set of recommendations to enable remote voting and committee work.

"These systems allow one to see and identify the person who is speaking and hear what is being said with little doubt about the identity of the participant. ... As, invariably, such action is performed in public and is public record, the issue of security appears to be minimal," Hoyer said.

Congress needed such systems to work remotely even when it was in session back in Washington to comply with social distancing guidelines, Hoyer added.

