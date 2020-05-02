UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congress Panel Calls On Amazon Chief Bezos To Testify

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Congress panel calls on Amazon chief Bezos to testify

A US congressional panel on Friday called on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to testify about allegations the online giant used sensitive data from third-party sellers on its platform to develop competing products

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A US congressional panel on Friday called on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to testify about allegations the online giant used sensitive data from third-party sellers on its platform to develop competing products.

In a letter to Bezos, the House Judiciary Committee said the claim, if true, would contradict sworn testimony by Amazon's general counsel last year.

"We expect you, as chief executive Officer of Amazon, to testify before the committee," read the letter signed by its chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman from New York, and others.

"Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis, we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary," said the committee, which said it had additional questions for Bezos about e-commerce competition.

The Judiciary Committee specifically cited a Wall Street Journal report from April 23, based on interviews with former and current employees as well as internal company documents, which claimed Amazon used sensitive information from private sellers for its own competitive advantage.

"If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious," the panel wrote.

While testifying before a subcommittee last year, Amazon general counsel Nate Sutton said the company did not use seller data to compete with them, the letter noted.

"As we told the Wall Street Journal and explained in our testimony, we strictly prohibit employees from using non-public, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch," an Amazon spokesman said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"While we don't believe these claims made in the Journal story are accurate, we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation."The request for Bezos to testify came as Amazon shares skidded in the wake of the company cautioning that second quarter earnings would be wiped out by expenses related to COVID-19 as it works to keep up with surging demand at a time when many brick-and-mortar stores are closed.

Related Topics

Business Company New York April From

Recent Stories

Washington approves virus drug as US states ease l ..

6 minutes ago

Saqlain recollects how Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Wau ..

2 minutes ago

PTM leader Arif Nawaz who was attacked by unknown ..

12 minutes ago

A decade after debt crisis, Greece on verge of vir ..

5 minutes ago

NBA pushes back draft lottery, combine

16 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Bir al-A ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.