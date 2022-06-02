Congress, Pentagon at Odds About Ukraine Aid Package Accountability - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Congress and the US Defense Department are increasingly at odds about how to monitor the spending of the $40 billion in aid allocated for Ukraine, Politico reported on Thursday.

Numerous lawmakers, Republican as well as Democrat, have expressed concern about the Biden admnistration's ability to "properly account" for the $40 billion aid package that was recently adopted by the Congress, the report said.

Some senators have already warned that providing foreign aid in the future may not receive the necessary support n Congress if the Biden administration does not fully account for how it is spending the funds.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said accountability with respect to aid for Ukraine is "critically important" for similar funding requests in the future.

The US government is sending billions in humanitarian, economic and military assistance to help the Ukrainian people amid the conflict there and the American people expect strong oversight by Congress and full accounting from the Defense Department, the report quoted Warren as saying.

Defense Department spokesperson Anton Semelroth said the military is committed to providing full transparency and to cooperating with Congress on monitoring the how the funds are spent.

However, Semelroth added that the current situation is posing many risks, including the risk of diversion and the risk would be considerably minimized by the full withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian forces.

Semelroth also expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to safeguard and properly use all the US-supplied arms, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) that was just provided to Kiev.

The Ukrainian leadership has assured the Defense Department that they understand the importance of accountability and the department is are committed to working with them to further enhance accountability in the future, the report said.

The report noted, citing a senior congressional official, that the Defense Department regularly updates lawmakers on the oversight process.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow views negatively the latest package of US military assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of HIMARS.