Congress Probe May Seek Contempt, Other Proceedings Against Ex-Trump Chief Of Staff- Chair

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the  Capitol will consider contempt proceedings against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he ignored a subpoena to appear before the panel, Chairman Bennie Thompson said.

"Mr. Meadows's actions today - choosing to defy the law - will force the Select Committee to consider pursuing contempt or other proceedings to enforce the subpoena," Thompson said in a statement on Friday.

Thompson said that Meadows, who served as chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, had failed to answer basic questions, including whether he was using a private cell phone to communicate on that day and where hdid he store the text messages from that day.

"Throughout US history, the White House has provided Congress with testimony and information when it has been in the public interest. There couldn't be a more compelling public interest than getting answers about an attack on our democracy," Thompson said.

Rolling Stone magazine reported on Monday that three sources said they interacted with the Trump administration, including Meadows, who they believe had a real opportunity to prevent any violence.

