Congress Reaches Deal On $900 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Package - Mitch McConnell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:00 AM

Congress Reaches Deal on $900 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Package - Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US Congress has agreed on a new COVID-19 relief bill of around $900 billion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced.

"As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way," McConnell said on Twitter on Sunday.

