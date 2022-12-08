Congress remains deeply unpopular despite leadership of both chambers changing hands in the midterm elections and President Joe Biden's is almost twice as popular, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Congress remains deeply unpopular despite leadership of both chambers changing hands in the midterm elections and President Joe Biden's is almost twice as popular, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"At 40%, Biden's approval rating is identical to Gallup's final pre-election reading in October and in line with most of his ratings since September 2021," Gallup said. "Approval of Congress, at 22%, is essentially unchanged from October's 21% and similar to ratings since August."

Biden retains the overwhelming approval of his own party members with 85% of Democrats approving of his job performance, Gallup said.

However, only 6% of Republicans and 37% of independents approve, the poll found.

Similarly "44% of Democrats approve of the way Congress is handling its job, while (only) 7% of Republicans and 21% of independents agree," Gallup said.

However, a 55% majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance and his latest 40% approval rating is well below his 45% term average, the polling company said.