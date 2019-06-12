UrduPoint.com
Congress Still Failing To Act To Protect Privacy Rights Of US Consumers - Report

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

Congress has not acted to pass federal legislation protecting rights to privacy from data surveillance and data mining six years after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) pointed out the problem, a new GAO report said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Congress has not acted to pass Federal legislation protecting rights to privacy from data surveillance and data mining six years after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) pointed out the problem, a new GAO report said on Tuesday.

"Two central findings from a 2013 GAO report remain current," the report said. "No overarching federal privacy law governs the collection and sale of personal information among private-sector companies... Gaps exist in the federal privacy framework."

No comprehensive federal legislation regulates the private sector's collection and sale of private information and instead a variety of laws are applied to specific purposes, situations or entities, the GAO observed.

Similarly, "With regard to data that private-sector entities use for marketing, no federal statute provides consumers the right to learn what information is held about them and who holds it," the report said.

In many cases, US consumers do not enjoy any legal right to control or prevent the collection or sharing with third parties of sensitive personal information including shopping patterns and health interests for marketing purposes, the GAO added.

